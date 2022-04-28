Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson will have her first quarter town hall meeting on May 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell ROad in Marietta.

This will be an opportunity to learn about the updates from District 2 and the county. There will be guest speakers and awards for the active leaders in the community.

Registration is required. Register at https://staff315236.typeform.com/to/aiAXAsXH.

