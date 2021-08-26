The Cobb County Police Department's District 2 Coffee with a Cop event is Friday from 7 to 10 a.m. at Perks Coffee, 3000 Windy Hill Road, Suite 176 in Marietta.
This is an opportunity to connect with the Department's Community Affairs Unit and other community members.
