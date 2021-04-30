Cobb’s Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy was named the Council of Magistrate Court Judges “2021 Workhorse of the Year” at this week’s spring Executive Committee Meeting.
Judge Murphy was surprised and thankful for the honor.
“Magistrate Courts take pride in 24/7 hard work for all of our communities across the state,” said Judge Murphy. “ It is truly humbling to be recognized among Georgia’s 500 dedicated magistrate judges after this difficult year.”
When presenting the award, Council president and Cobb Magistrate Court Judge Quinn Kasper cited Judge Murphy’s successful navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, his innovative partnerships with rental assistance providers in Landlord/Tenant Court that have been studied statewide and his service with multiple judicial bodies.
As Cobb’s Chief Magistrate, Judge Murphy is responsible for all administrative and judicial functions of the Magistrate Court of Cobb County, including managing a staff of 75. He maintains a busy schedule on the bench in addition to his service on Chief Justice Harold Melton’s Judicial COVID-19 Task Force, the Board of Commissioners of the Magistrates Retirement Fund and the Council’s Legislative Committee.
