Cobb Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson will reopen all offices on June 8 with normal business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Under normal operations, the department processes approximately 40,000 in-person motor vehicle transactions each month. With that in mind, customers should expect wait times at maximum capacity in the tag offices.
The Tax Commissioner’s Office will use a program similar to the technology used by many restaurants. Customers will check-in by name and mobile number, then return to their vehicle to wait for a text notification. Upon notification, customers can enter the office to receive service.
Even with these procedures in place to protect the safety of staff and county residents, the safest options are to use e-services, tag kiosks, drop boxes and mail. For business requiring an in-person visit, office staff will follow recommendations of social distancing for safe interactions and use personal protective equipment.
Customers are also encouraged to wear a face mask for in-office visits.
