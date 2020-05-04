Cobb Senior Services will hold a drive-up service to provide pantry items for Cobb County residents age 60 and above that are in need on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. or while supplies last.
The address is Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Seniors must present an ID upon arrival. Staff will put the items in trunks in order to maintain social distance. No appointment needed.
Those in need of services may call the information and referral line at 770-528-5364.
Those who are interested in making donations to seniors can visit cobbcounty.org/public-services/news/donate-food-toiletries-seniors or call 770-528-5355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.