Stock Cobb Schools

Cobb County School District central office

 Thomas Hartwell

The Cobb County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting next Thursday, Oct. 28, the district announced. 

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at 514 Glover Street in Marietta. Board members will then move into executive session to consider a student disciplinary matter.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.