Cobb Police are warning consumers of a click bait scam involving text messages with very convincing graphics and content.

Retailers are suggesting consumers start their holiday shopping early due to supply chain challenges. The more times residents order online, the more they may let their guard down.

Scammers are now sending text messages trying to steal identities and/or money.

To stay safe, take the following steps - avoid the click bait, delete the message, open the real app and check for legitimate messages from the actual company.

For more information, visit facebook.com/CobbCountyPoliceDepartment/videos/3199224013622469.

