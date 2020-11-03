The Cobb County Police Department is seeking re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., the gold standard for law enforcement professionalism.
Part of the evaluation by a CALEA assessment team includes a public information session on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. via the WebEx video communication platform. If residents would like to attend and make comments, register at https://cobbcounty.webex.com. If residents are unable to participate by computer, they can join by phone at 415-655-0003. The event number is 172 903 5707 and the password is 2020.
Members of the community and Cobb Police employees unable to make the Nov. 9 session are invited to offer comments by calling 770-499-4123 on Nov. 10 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address Cobb Police's ability to comply with CALEA's standards. Standards are available at the Cobb County Police Department, 140 North Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
The Cobb County Police Department was first accredited by CALEA in 2005. The agency is undergoing Advanced Accreditation under the 6th Edition Standards Manual. The assessors this year are Capt. Craig Smith of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Maine and Capt. Teresa Biffle of the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina. CALEA's accreditation program requires law enforcement agencies to comply with 459 applicable state-of-the art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.
For more information, call Officer William Wise at 770-499-3874. Written comments about the Cobb County Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for advanced accreditation should be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Va. 20155; or emailed to calea@calea.org.
