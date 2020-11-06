The Cobb County Police Department's Spartan Book-A-Palooza is seeking donations of new or gently used books.
All donations will be given to Campbell Middle School students.
Book donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday, except holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Nov. 13 at Precinct 1, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw;
Precinct 2, 4700 Austell Road in Austell; Precinct 3, 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE in Atlanta; Precinct 4, 4400 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta; Precinct 5, 4640 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs; and Headquarters, 140 North Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
