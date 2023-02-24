The Cobb County NAACP proudly announces the honorees for its Annual "Profiles in Black” Black History Program. This year's event, which pays tribute to African American men in the community who have made significant strides in American society, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Turner Chapel AME Church located at 492 N. Marietta Parkway NE, Marietta, GA 30060 (Kenneth E Marcus Chapel located adjacent to the main sanctuary).
The honorees for this year's event include Stephen Vault, Chief Scott Hamilton, Rod McLean, District Attorney Flynn Broady, A.L. Zollicoffer, Bridge Holmes, Don Ezell, and Sheriff Craig Owens. The Cobb County NAACP would like to acknowledge these men for their outstanding contributions to the community and their unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.
The "Profiles in Black" Black History Program serves as a celebration and powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, struggles, progress, and aspirations.
"We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the achievements of these incredible men who have worked tirelessly to make our community a better place," said Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president of the Cobb NAACP. "Their commitment to excellence and service has inspired us all, and we are proud to honor them in this way."
The Cobb County NAACP invites the community to attend this event and celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding honorees.
