Cobb County has achieved the highest level of certification as a Platinum level Green Community.
The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Green Communities program helps local governments implement measures that will reduce their environmental impact. It recognizes their commitment to environmental stewardship and their leadership in sustainability practices.
Some measures that earned Cobb certification points include:
Setting up a wildlife and rain garden demonstration site that showcases methods for streambank stabilization, residential and commercial rain gardens and habitat creation.
Providing fueling stations for electric, biodiesel and propane-powered vehicles.
Adopting new Sustainability Practice policies, under which three new county facilities have been LEED-certified.
Incorporating green space, community uses and historic preservation into the county’s Green Meadows Preserve.
Offering 80 miles of trails, such as the Noonday Creek Trail, the Kennesaw Mountain and the Chattahoochee River Trail.
Working closely with their Keep Cobb County Beautiful affiliate to offer safe and accessible recycling opportunities.
Participating in the Hefty Energy Bag Program to offer citizens an alternative to the landfill for their hard-to-recycle plastics.
