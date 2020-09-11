Cobb County Water System has a toilet rebate program for single family and commercial properties in the county built in 1992 or earlier.
The goal of the program is to provide an incentive for customers with properties built before 1993 to retrofit older high-flow toilets with high-efficiency EPA WaterSense Labeled toilets.
WaterSense is the Environmental Protection Agency’s labeling program for water efficiency.
Single family residential customers receive a $100 rebate applied as a credit on the water bill. The rebate is limited to no more than three toilets per property.
Accounts billed commercial water rates are eligible to receive a $50 per toilet rebate up to 100 rebates per property. The rebate will be applied as a credit on the property’s water bill. The commercial property can only apply for the rebate once and the credit will not exceed $5,000.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GABnJ7.
