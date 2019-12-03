The Cobb County Water System reported an estimated 3,400 gallon wastewater sewer overflow occurred on Dec. 2.
The overflow, resulting from grease, occurred at 294 Interstate North Circle in the Cumberland area and discharged into a tributary of Rottenwood Creek.
The Water System was notified of the overflow on Dec. 2 at 9:15 a.m. and the overflow was stopped on Dec. 2 at 12:05 p.m.
Water System employees upon arrival found no sewage escaping the sewer system. The sewer main was holding, but was not discharging into the building.
The mainline was flushed and a degreaser was used to unstop the blockage.
Sewage did begin to escape from the cleanout of an upstream business after the crew proceeded to clear the blockage and a small area of sewage was visible around that cleanout.
On Sept. 1, the system had a sewer overflow that resulted in an estimated 4,050 gallon sewage overflow into a tributary of Nickajack Creek.
For more information, call the Cobb County Water System’s Customer Services Facility at 770-419-6200.
