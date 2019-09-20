The Cobb County Sheriff's Office will host the following free women's self defense "class room only" seminars from 6:30 to 8 p.m.:
- Oct. 1 at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.
- Oct. 15 at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road SW in Mableton.
- Oct. 25 at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.
With the holiday season approaching, the Sheriff's Office wants residents to be prepared and to have a plan.
