The Cobb County Republican Women's Club will have a Zoom meeting on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The speaker will be Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black talking on "The Importance of Buying 'Georgia Grown' for our Families & Economy." Commissioner Black will be introduced by Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren. There will also be Memorial Day remarks by Rep. Ed Setzler.
