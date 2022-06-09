The Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy is seeking initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. by scheduling an on-site assessment of the Academy from June 13-14.
The accreditation program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services. Established in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs' Association and the Police Executive Research Forum, CALEA is recognized internationally as the key credentialing authority for law enforcement agencies.
As part of the on-site initial accreditation assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by telephone. The public and agency employees may call 770-590-5724 on June 13 between 2 and 4 p.m. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.
A copy of the standards is available at the Cobb County Police Department Headquarters, 545 S. Fairground Street in Marietta.
For more information, call Officer William Wise at 770-499-3874. Written comments about the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation should be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA), 133575 Healthcote Boulevard, Suite 160, Gainesville, VA 20155; or emailed to calea@calea.org.
The Cobb County Police Department and the Cobb County 911 Communications Department are already accredited by CALEA.
Once the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy attains accreditation, the Cobb County Department of Public Safety will be eligible for CALEA’s Tri-Arch award. The award is given to the governing body or bodies and agencies that have concurrent CALEA accreditation for their law enforcement, public safety communications and public safety training agencies. The Cobb County Department of Public Safety will be the second agency in Georgia to receive this prestigious award.
