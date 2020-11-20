All Cobb County Public Libraries will be closed Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Nov. 27.
Regular hours resume on Nov. 30 starting at 10 a.m. for the following libraries - East Cobb, Mountain View Regional, North Cobb Regional, Sewell Mill, South Cobb Regional, Vinings and West Cobb Regional.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org.
