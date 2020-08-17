A 2020 Census kiosk is open at the Cobb County Magistrate Court, 32 Waddell Street in downtown Marietta.
The kiosk, a desktop computer installed Thursday to give the public access to the my2020census.gov site for Census self-responses, is provided by the Cobb County Public Library.
Judge Brendan F. Murphy, Chief Magistrate of Cobb County, offered to host the Census response gateway after reading about Census stations in libraries across the county. The Census kiosk is aligned with the Magistrate Court’s support for civic engagement, Judge Murphy said.
The computer was among the kiosks installed in Cobb libraries in March before the coronavirus pandemic led county officials to close the facilities. Since early July, the public has had access to Census kiosks in the libraries open under limited services operations. Funding for the Census kiosks is from a grant by Georgia Public Library Service, a unit of the Board of Regents, University System of Georgia.
As of Aug. 13, Cobb County’s Census response rate is reported at 66.4% – a few points higher than Georgia’s 59.2% and the national rate of 63.6%. The window for completing the 2020 Census is scheduled to close by Sept. 30.
Census data is used in decision-making about political boundaries for elective offices, where government funding lands and by businesses, educators and healthcare officials.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org/census and www.cobbcounty.org/courts/magistrate-court.
