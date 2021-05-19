This year, Cobb County ranked 39th on the 100 Best Fleets in North America.
The Cobb Fleet was distinguished by its performance measures across areas including use of technology, pricing, innovation and customer service. Cobb was specifically recognized for work in environmental sustainability, alternative fuel advocacy, technician productivity and managing key performance indicators at high levels.
The 100 Best Fleets in North America program recognizes peak-performing public fleet operations around the continent.
