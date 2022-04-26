The Cobb County Department of Public Safety will host its summer session of the Citizens Public Safety Academy starting June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East West Connector in Austell.
The 13-week program provides an opportunity for Cobb County citizens to get an inside look into the many facets of public safety. Participants will learn how Police, Fire, Animal Services and 911 departments are organized and the important role each one plays to ensure the safety of all county residents.
In order to participate, residents need to be at least 21 years of age and either live in Cobb County, work for Cobb County Government or work for Cobb County Schools.
All applicants must fill out an application and undergo a background check. The application can be emailed or picked up in person at the Police Academy. Applicants can email Sgt. Verola at Victor.Verola@cobbcounty.org to receive an emailed copy of the application. However, the completed application will need to be taken to the Cobb County Internal Affairs Department, 545 South Fairground Street in Marietta. Applicants will need to bring their driver’s license. The deadline to register is June 1 at 3 p.m.
The first night of the CPSA will meet at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy at 6 p.m. Participants will meet the training staff, receive a brief presentation and tour the Academy grounds. All subsequent classes will be conducted every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at other various Cobb County Public Safety locations. Graduation will be on the 13th week of the course.
Some of the planned activities include:
Meeting with distinguished members of the Public Safety Department.
Touring the 911 Communications Center and the Animal Services facility.
Receiving demonstrations from DPS Police Training on firearms safety and defensive tactics.
Participating in classes from the Fire Department Special Operations - Hazardous Materials, Heavy Rescue Squad, etc.
The complete schedule will be provided on the first night along with additional information.
For more information, call the Police Academy at 770-499-4100.
