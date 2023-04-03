The Cobb County Department of Public Safety will host its 2023 session of the Citizens Public Safety Academy starting May 2 at 6 p.m.
The 13-week program provides an opportunity for Cobb County citizens to get an inside look into the many facets of public safety. Participants will learn how Police, Fire, Animal Services and 911 departments are organized and the important role each one plays to ensure the safety of all the citizens of Cobb County.
In order to participate, interested citizens need to be at least 21 years of age and either live in Cobb County, work for Cobb County Government or work for Cobb County Schools.
The start date is May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East West Connector in Austell.
All applicants must fill out an application and undergo a background check. The application can be emailed to you or picked up in person at the Police Academy. Applicants can email Sgt. Reid at David.Reid@cobbcounty.org to receive an emailed copy of the application. However, the completed printed application will need to be taken to the Cobb County Internal Affairs Department at 545 South Fairground Street in Marietta. Applicants will need to bring their driver’s license. The deadline to register is April 29 at 3 p.m.
The first night participants will meet at the Police Academy at 6 p.m. with the training staff, receive a brief presentation and tour the Academy grounds. All subsequent classes will be conducted every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m., except the July 4th week which will be a Thursday, at other various Cobb County Public Safety locations. Graduation will be on the 13th week of the course.
A few of the planned activities include:
Meeting with distinguished members of the Public Safety Department.
Touring the 911 Communications Center and the Animal Services facility.
Receiving demonstrations from D.P.S. Police Training on firearms safety and defensive tactics.
Participating in classes from the Fire Department Special Operations - Hazardous Materials, Heavy Rescue Squad, etc.
The complete schedule will be provided on the first night along with additional information.
For more information, contact Sgt. Reid at 770-590-5517 or call the Police Academy main line at 770-499-4100.
