Now in its eighth year, the Four for the Future Awards, co-sponsored by Georgia Trend magazine and UGA, recognize communities and regions that have worked across the public/private sector and nonprofit boundaries to address challenges in ways that will lead to improved quality of life.
Among the winners was Cobb County.
As Atlanta’s population swelled over the past decade, Cobb County grew as well and developed into a vibrant suburb. Along with that growth came service delivery expectations beyond the capabilities of existing county government staff. The county needed a more productive, effective and consistent delivery of public services.
Working with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the county adopted the Executive Competence, Excellence and Leadership program to help county
government supervisors and managers better manage their human and material resources, and identify an appropriate succession plan for the growth and replacement of supervisory staff. Both efforts resulted in a more efficient use of resources.
