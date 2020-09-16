The first in a series of Voter Registration Drive events at Cobb County Public Libraries is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.

Cobb Collaboration is staging the events at libraries across Cobb County. The Thursday event coincides with the national observances of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 22.

Upcoming Voter Registration Drive sessions also include:

  • Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
  • Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
  • Sept. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
  • Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 General Election is Oct. 5. For more information, visit www.cobbelections.org.www.cobbelections.org.

For more information on the Voter Registration Drive events, visit www.cobbcat.org or www.cobbcollaborative.org/get-out-the-vote.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.