The first in a series of Voter Registration Drive events at Cobb County Public Libraries is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
Cobb Collaboration is staging the events at libraries across Cobb County. The Thursday event coincides with the national observances of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 22.
Upcoming Voter Registration Drive sessions also include:
- Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
- Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
- Sept. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
- Sept. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.
The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 General Election is Oct. 5. For more information, visit www.cobbelections.org.www.cobbelections.org.
For more information on the Voter Registration Drive events, visit www.cobbcat.org or www.cobbcollaborative.org/get-out-the-vote.
