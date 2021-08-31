Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons received the prestigious Certificate of Dedication award from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute during the Georgia Municipal Association’s Annual Convention in Savannah on Aug. 9.
The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute, a cooperative effort of GMA and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, provides a nationally recognized series of training opportunities for city officials.
The Certificate of Dedication requires 276 hours of training, including at least 108 hours from a required list of classes, 18 hours of which must be
from an Advanced Leadership track, and the Robert E. Knox, Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute.
After obtaining the Certificate of Dedication, officials must complete nine hours of continuing education each year to maintain the certificate. The training program consists of a series of more than 60 courses.
Mayor Clemons was one of four city officials to receive the Certificate of Dedication at the conference.
For more information, visit www.gacities.com.
