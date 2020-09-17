The City of Smyrna has approved and purchased Wi-Fi hotspots to distribute to Smyrna area Cobb County public schools to provide connection for students.
Mayor Derek Norton, councilmembers Tim Gould and Travis Lindley, along with interim city administrator Joe Bennett and interim assistant city administrator Penny Moceri delivered Wi-Fi hotspots to Campbell High School and Belmont Elementary in Smyrna.
The city council authorized the purchase of 900 Wi-Fi Hotspots. Based on input from the leadership of Smyrna area Cobb County schools, the city purchased and is in the process of distributing through the schools 300 hot spots.
This project is covered by the Federal CARES Act with funds distributed through the Cobb County Government.
Each Verizon MiFi Jetpack can accommodate five to 10 devices. There is no data limit. Each device has an unlimited data plan. At present, service will be covered until Dec. 30.
