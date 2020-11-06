The City of Marietta will hold a public meeting to consider the Seminole Drive Streetscape Project and traffic calming options on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
The public information meeting will be held at the Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta.
Masks are recommended. City staff will be taking temperatures of anyone attending the meeting. It will also be livestreamed on the City of Marietta's Facebook page where residents can see the presentation and submit comments or questions.
