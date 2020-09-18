In order to assist property owners during the economic issues created by COVID-19, the City of Marietta is allowing property tax payments to be paid in two equal installments for the 2020 tax year.
The first payment due date is Oct. 30 and the second payment is due by Jan. 29, 2021.
Citizens and property owners can now file for all property tax exemptions online. The city also encourages all payments be made online, thus eliminating person to person contact. Payments can be made online using the e-check option which has no fees and if preferred, by credit or debit card, with a 3% processing fee charged by the payment facilitator.
For more information, call the Tax Division at 770-794-5680.
