Acworth will celebrate Christmas on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

Santa will visit downtown Acworth from 1 to 5 p.m. to take socially distanced pictures with families.

Pictures are free, but families must pre-register for appointment times. Appointments may be made by calling 770-917-1234. Participants should make sure to bring their cameras to capture this special moment, as no photographer will be on-site.

There will also be free horse and carriage rides available on Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. departing from Center Street.

