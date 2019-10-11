Christian Brothers Automotive of Acworth, 3408 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth, is offering free oil changes, inspections and safety checks to single mothers in need on Saturday as part of its fourth annual National Service Day event.
For more information, visit https://www.cbac.com/acworth.
