Cheatham Hill Road will be closed to through traffic between Ward Creek Drive and Cavan Drive from June 1 through Aug. 2 for water main relocation.
Thru traffic will be routed along John Ward Road and Macland Road/State Route 360.
To accommodate Cheatham Hill Road detour traffic, John Ward Road will be temporarily re-striped to add dual left-turn only lanes from John Ward Road to Macland Road. This re-striping will be in effect now through the duration of the Cheatham Hill Road closure.
