The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has launched public commenting on a preliminary strategy for improving the park’s trail system.
Initial public commenting on the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Preliminary Trails Management Plan will open now to April 15 and include opportunities to submit written comments and participate in public meetings.
Two virtual public meetings to discuss the trails plan and answer questions about the project will take place on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. and March 26 at 1:30 p.m. Links to join the virtual meetings may be accessed on the project website at parkplanning.nps.gov/CRNRA_Trails. During the virtual meetings, National Park Service staff will explain the plan process, showcase methods for public comment and answer participants’ questions.
The meeting presentations will be identical and interested parties are encouraged to attend the time most convenient.
Chattahoochee River NRA has developed two methods for submitting plan comments online.
Written comments may be submitted by visiting the website above and selecting “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar and selecting “Preliminary Trails Management Plan.”
There is also a second online platform that provides an interactive option for viewing trail proposals and an opportunity for the public to upload their own concerns, designs and suggestions. It may be accessed at https://arcg.is/1PKmna.
Written comments may also be submitted by mail to: National Park Service, Denver Service Center, Attn: CRNRA Trails Plan / Charles Lawson, 12795 West Alameda Parkway, Denver, CO 80228.
Written comments on the initial phase of the plan must be submitted online or postmarked by April 15 to be considered. Additional opportunities for commenting and public engagement will be offered throughout the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.