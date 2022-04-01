The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area launched public commenting on a comprehensive strategy for improving the park’s trail system.
The public comment period on the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Comprehensive Trails Management Plan/Environmental Assessment will be open from April 1-30. A previous round of public comment in Spring 2021 helped inform the development of the plan and environmental assessment.
“We are pleased to offer this opportunity for the public to provide additional input on the future of the park’s trail system,” said Superintendent Ann Honious. “We’ve used what we have heard from our past outreach and designed a trail system that should be more sustainable, more enjoyable and
better connected to neighboring trails. Now, we are requesting final feedback from the public and our stakeholders on this effort.”
The public is invited to submit written comments on the environmental assessment and plan at the project website. Written comments may be submitted by visiting parkplanning.nps.gov/CRNRA_Trails and selecting “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar and selecting “Comprehensive Trails Management Plan/Environmental Assessment.”
Written comments may also be submitted by mail to: National Park Service, Denver Service Center, Attn: CRNRA Trails Plan/Charles Lawson, 12795 West Alameda Parkway, Denver, CO 80228. Written comments on the plan must be submitted online or postmarked by April 30 to be considered.
After public comments are received, park staff may adjust components of the preferred alternative, as necessary, before finalizing the plan and environmental assessment.
