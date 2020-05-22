The Cobb Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for a “certificate” for development within the Chattahoochee River Corridor.
The public hearing will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room on the second floor at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
An MRPA review of a proposal to build a new single-family home and driveway on the site of an existing single-family home that will be demolished in unincorporated Cobb County at 3554 Cochise Drive. The total acreage of the site is 48,315 square feet, including 13,998 square feet of disturbed area. The site is within the 100-year and 500-year floodplains.
The existing impervious surface is 5,039 square feet. The proposed impervious surface is 5,497 square feet.
Anyone wishing to provide comments on this public hearing is asked to register at cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/Chatt_Corrider_PublicHearing.
