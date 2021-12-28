Attorney General Chris Carr and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.PH, are warning Georgians to beware of potential scams related to the heightened demand for COVID-19 testing.
“We urge all Georgians to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19-related practices, specifically as it pertains to testing,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, scam artists seeking to take advantage of the increase in demand will attempt to con hardworking Georgians into paying for fake tests. Do your research to ensure you are visiting a legitimate operation and receiving results from a valid provider.”
“Testing is a critical component for identifying outbreaks of COVID and to inform mitigation strategies,” said Toomey. “Misinformation from unapproved COVID tests could result in people not following isolation and quarantine protocols and lead to further transmission of the virus and serious or life-threatening illness.”
Residents should be very skeptical of those who are going door-to-door, approaching people on the street or driving around town offering COVID-19 testing. Residents should be wary if someone wants to charge for an in-person test, as this might indicate a scam. To ensure one is visiting a valid in-person COVID-19 testing site, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting and scroll down to “Find a Testing Location.”
Additional information about COVID-19 testing is available through DPH or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If residents question the legitimacy of a testing site, they should contact their local police or sheriff’s office.
Finally, the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is aware of reports of overcharging for COVID-19 tests. CPD continues to monitor the marketplace and partner with members of the Georgia and national business community to combat health product price gougers and scammers. For consumers seeking to report price gouging and scams, visit consumer.ga.gov to file a complaint or call 404-651-8600.
