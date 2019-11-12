The Cobb District Attorney's Office will host a candlelight vigil and night of rememberance in honor of victims of homicide on Tuesday.
The event will be held in the jury assembly room on the first floor of the Cobb Superior Courthouse, 70 Haynes Street in Marietta. Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
Participants that have a photo of their loved one and would like it displayed can email the photo with the exact name and spelling to victimassistance@cobbcounty.org.
RSVP to 770-528-3047 or victimassistance@cobbcounty.org.
