Cobb-based GPS Hospitality announced that it is seeking to hire managers and crew members at its 19 Burger King and Popeyes locations in Cobb County.
There will be a job fair Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.
GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via the Instant Pay app, quality training, flexible hours and opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, all team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time. Management level employees at GPS are also eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, benefits and other perks.
GPS is the 2018 Burger King Global Franchisee of the Year winner.
Applicants can visit www.gpsjobfair2019.com to find the closest GPS Hospitality restaurant in their area to interview in-person or to apply online.
