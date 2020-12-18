Recycle live Christmas trees this holiday season with the Bring One For The Chipper!, sponsored by Keep Cobb Beautiful.
Recycling trees create mulch, fuel, wildlife habitats and other useful material.
Live trees will be accepted at the following Home Depot locations starting on Christmas Day and ending on Jan. 9 - 3355 Cobb Parkway in Acworth, 1200 East-West Connector in Austell; 2350 Dallas Highway in Marietta; 4101 Roswell Road NE in Marietta; 449 Roberts Court NW in Kennesaw; 3605 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta; 1655 Shiloh Road in Kennesaw; and 1062 Richard Sailors in Powder Springs.
Trees will also be accepted at the following Cobb County Parks locations starting on Christmas Day and ending on Jan. 9 - Fullers Park, 3499 Robinson Road in Marietta; and Lions Park, 620 Lions Club Drive in Mableton.
Free mulch is available. Email a mulch request form to keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org.
Free saplings are also available, while supplies last, at the above locations on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flocked trees will not be accepted as they are harmful to wildlife. Trees must have all decorations, mesh, lights, stands and strings removed prior to drop off.
For more information, visit www.keepcobbbeautiful.org.
