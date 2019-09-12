Braves fans interested in postseason tickets can register now to become a verified fan to gain early access to postseason tickets.
Fans can register now through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. to purchase tickets to the National League Division and National League Championship Series games at SunTrust Park.
Postseason sales are Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. for A-List and Club Members, then noon for Verified Fan until Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. The public on-sale will be Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.braves.com/postseason.
