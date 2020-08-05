On Tuesday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for civic organizations, religious groups and others to help counties recruit critically needed poll workers for the November general election.
Organizations eager to partner with the Secretary of State’s Office will find all they need to spread the word. A virtual toolkit at https://securevotega.com/pollworkerrecruitment/ includes messages in English and Spanish for posters, member emails, social media posts and websites.
The materials direct people interested in being a paid poll worker to SecureVoteGA.com where they can sign up. Those names are sent regularly to the counties where the individuals live.
Counties in Georgia run elections. They make all decisions about hiring poll workers, training them and assigning where they work. Poll workers may only reside in the county where they live or are full-time county employees.
The other requirements for a paid poll worker are being over age 16, able to read and write English, free of felony convictions and no close relative of any candidate on the ballot.
Pay ranges from $40 to $150 per day on Election Day plus $20-40 for the required training beforehand, depending on the county. Most counties expect poll workers to be on the job the entire time polls are open, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus time for set up and closing down.
