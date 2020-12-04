Blue Thanksgiving, a Georgia 501c3 public charity, invites residents to join them in supporting four local law enforcement families that have each had a very difficult year.
Between these Cobb County law enforcement officers, all with children ranging in age from 3-14 years, have endured life-threatening illness, medical procedures, multiple heart surgeries and more. As a result, they have experienced time away from work, lost income and enormous medical bills, while struggling to support their families.
The public can join Blue Thanksgiving make Christmas a little merrier and less stressful for these men and their families by donating to help.
The officers are Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Shane Flowers, Cobb Police Ofc. Daniel Hicks, Cobb Police Ofc. JT Shy and a Precinct 1 detective who wishes to remain anonymous.
To donate, visit www.bluethanksgiving.com/join-us.
For more information, visit www.bluethanksgiving.com/news, email info@bluethanksgiving.com or call 770-419-4027.
