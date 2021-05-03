The Police Discussion Group, a collaboration of local police precinct and community leaders of the Cobb County Precinct II (South Cobb), is hosting a community virtual forum on May 20 at 7 p.m.
The purpose of the forum, titled “BlueTalk,” is to begin a dialogue to enhance mutual trust, understanding and respect within the precinct and its residents. Topics will include a discussion of the forum's purpose, community relations among stakeholders, the perception vs reality of crime, the work of the Gang Unit and the work of Community Affairs.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3umcEws. Questions for panelists must be submitted by May 18 at 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Precinct II Police Discussion Group Form coordinator Ray Thomas at 770-718-7501 or email chair@mableton.org.
