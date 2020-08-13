Due to COVID-19 and in an attempt to keep readers and community safe, the Marietta Daily Journal has canceled its 2020 Best of Cobb celebration slated for Thursday, Sept. 3. The event was rescheduled from March to September during the early days of the pandemic. It was thought, at the time, that by September the coronavirus would have abated and gathering would once again be allowed and appropriate.
Readers can continue to celebrate all 2020 Best of Cobb winners by support them with business. The next contest is coming up. Please nominate your favorites for the 2021 Best of Cobb contest beginning Sept. 25.
