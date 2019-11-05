Autobell Car Wash, with three locations in Cobb County, announced that it will offer free car washes to veterans and active-duty service members on Nov. 11.
All veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash or an equivalent credit toward another wash option at all 84 locations of Autobell.
For more information, visit autobell.com.
