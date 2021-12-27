The Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which has vested 115 Georgia Law Enforcement K9s, announced that K9 Onyx of the Austell Police Department is the latest K9 to receive a LOF Streetfighter Vest.
K9 Onyx, a three-year-old black German Shepherd, serves and protects the citizens of Austell for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from his handler. He serves as a dual purpose, full patrol canine.
What is unique about these K9 protective vests is they have a soft body armor specifically constructed to be lightweight. This helps protect the K9s from becoming exhausted from heavier vests, which may cause overheating.
In Georgia, heat indexes can reach over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes. Keeping a K9's body temperature down is crucial while they are working to avoid heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke. The fabric in the LOF Streetfighter vest helps regulate the K9's body temperature keeping them comfortable and cool. They are meant to be worn for entire shifts so the K9 is protected at all times.
The vests are also bullet resistant and shield the K9’s vital organs during any apprehension that may involve tracking and even, detaining a fleeing suspect before an officer can take full control.
The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is an all volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the State and the local communities of the contributions made by Police K9s. The group's goal is to protect as many of Georgia's K9s by providing them with safety equipment.
