Attorney General Chris Carr is warning the public about a scam where con artists pose as government officials in an attempt to add credibility to their schemes.
Specifically, the Attorney General's Office is aware that a robocall is making the rounds saying their office is calling about “your case” and instructing the recipient to press “1” to avoid negative consequences.
“Scammers will sometimes impersonate government entities to add credibility to their scheme,” Attorney General Carr said. “We encourage citizens to learn the warning signs of these imposter scams so they don’t lose money or divulge personal or financial information to a fraudster.”
The Attorney General’s Office does not make robocalls. Additional red flags of a scam are:
- Use of scare tactics, e.g. saying a loved one is in danger, that one's computer has been hacked or threatening arrest if one don’t act now.
- Asking one to pay with gift cards, money transfers or cryptocurrency
- Pressure to act immediately.
- Being asked to pay money in order to receive a prize.
- Get-rich-quick and other promises that sound too good to be true.
- Promises to recover money that one has lost in other scams for a fee.
- Residents should remember never to share personal or financial information with anyone who contacts them. Instead, they should verify the truthfulness of the caller’s claims by looking up the government agency’s official contact information on the internet and checking with them directly.
For more information about government imposter scams, visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/03/when-its-not-really-government-calling.
