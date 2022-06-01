The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host primary election runoff debates for Secretary of State (D), Lt. Governor (D), Insurance Commissioner (D), Labor Commissioner (D) and U.S. Congressional Districts 2 (R), 6 (R) and 10 (R).
The debate series will take place at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta on June 6. The debates will be available for viewers to watch live on GPB.org, and The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.
Congressional District 6 will livestream at 10 a.m. Invited candidates are Jake Evans and Rich McCormick.
Congressional District 10 will livestream at 11 a.m. Invited candidates are Mike Collins and Vernon Jones.
Congressional District 2 will livestream at 12:15 p.m. Invited candidates are Jeremy Hunt and Chris West.
Secretary of State will livestream at 2:15 p.m. and air on GPB-TV at 7 p.m. Invited candidates are Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen.
Lt. Governor will livestream at 3:15 p.m. and air on GPB-TV at 7:30 p.m. Invited candidates are Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall.
Insurance Commissioner will livestream at 4:30 p.m. Invited candidates are Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson.
Labor Commissioner will livestream at 5:30 p.m. Invited candidates are William Boddie and Nicole Horn.
