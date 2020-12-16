The Atlanta Hawks is calling for nominations for the True to the Dream Honors: presented by Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner.
This program was established to honor the life and work of global icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing incredible individuals throughout Georgia who work tirelessly to positively impact their communities and find solutions for the issues facing them.
Honorees in the inaugural program will epitomize King’s commitment to a high level of service and equality for all.
Whether conducting voter registration drives, taking a stand for social justice, mentoring youth or volunteering their services and time to help those in need; these awards will honor those who are building a better world by continuing King’s legacy in a variety of ways that create lasting impacts.
Nominations will be accepted on a rolling basis from Dec. 15 to April 30. Honorees will receive a framed, limited-edition Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition jersey, two tickets to a future Hawks home game at State Farm Arena as well as in-game and social media recognition, pending COVID-19 restrictions.
This past October, the Atlanta Hawks announced a unique partnership with the estate of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the National Basketball Association , the National Basketball Players Association and Nike with the release of the team’s 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform and MLK City Edition custom court. The Hawks will donate profits from the jersey sales back into the Atlanta community to promote economic empowerment in communities of color.
For nominee criteria and to submit a nomination for the True to the Dream Honors: presented by Sharecare, visit www.hawks.com/nominate.
To purchase the 20-21 Hawks MLK City Edition jersey and see the full Unity Collection, visit hawksshop.com.
