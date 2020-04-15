School may be out for most, but the learning doesn’t have to stop — especially for Atlanta Gas Light customers.
Thanks to a digital arcade developed by Atlanta Gas Light and its parent company, Southern Company Gas, millions of customers now have a new digital learning tool to educate children on natural gas safety — and to keep them occupied.
The online Safe Digging Arcade, developed in honor of National Safe Digging Month, utilizes science, engineering, technology and math games to teach future excavators to become safe digging champions.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in damage to gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines, ultimately leading to service disruptions, serious injuries and costly repairs. The Safe Digging Arcade offers eight games, including puzzles and problem-solving activities, that educate children about how their families can stay avoid these types of accidents when digging around their homes.
For more information and to play the Safe Digging Arcade, visit https://southerncompanygas.com/safetyarcade/?sc=&cl=&pr=agl.
