The Atlanta Braves will host their fourth annual Los Bravos Weekend from Friday to Sunday.
The weekend is a multi-day celebration with an array of events to highlight the impact of the Hispanic and Latino community in Braves country.
Leading off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Power virtually distributed the Learning Power Package, an energy efficiency curriculum, to schools across Atlanta. Included in the package is a virtual baseball clinic for third through fifth-grade students, led by Braves alumni Eddie Pérez. In addition to the virtual curriculum, the Braves updated their Learning with Los Bravos digital book presented by Georgia Power for young fans to learn about Hispanic culture.
To view the digital book, visit https://mktg.mlbstatic.com/braves/documents/y2020/atlanta_braves_los_bravos_activity_book.pdf.
The Braves also launched the Los Bravos Spotify playlist featuring Braves Latin players’ warm-up and walk-up songs. Fans can stream the official playlist at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3CX5zoX6kf1zZPqYsYHoo5?si=UrRZH_rsQGO63HoJGW-2qA.
In honor of Los Bravos Weekend, the Braves have partnered with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host the third annual 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia virtual event presented by Truist on Friday at noon. The event will honor the achievements of individuals from different categories within government, media, entertainment, sports, nonprofits and other business sectors. To join the virtual event, visit https://ghcc.org/en/50-most-influential/.
All 50 honorees will be featured in the stands at Truist Park as cardboard cut-outs for the remainder for the 2020 regular season.
The weekend will conclude on Sunday with a Braves LIVE pregame show discussion at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports GO with Pérez, facilitated by FOX Sports South broadcaster Paul Byrd. The conversation will cover topics such as the influence of Latin culture in baseball today.
For more information, visit www.braves.com/LosBravosWeekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.