The Atlanta Braves will welcome the LGBTQ+ community for the 12th annual Pride Night on June 22 as the team takes on the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.
The festivities will include a pregame party at the Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, hosted by motivational speaker and LGBTQ+ influencer Lisa Cunningham with entertainment by DJ Kimber from Nonsense ATL.
Atlanta Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller will give remarks, followed by the Braves Retail Pride Collection fashion show. The fashion show will feature items from the newly released Pride collection that is available exclusively at the Truist Park Braves Clubhouse Store.
Local organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community will have booths set up to share information and resources on Lost-N-Found Youth, Hotlanta Softball, Cobb County Public Library System, American Red Cross and OUT Georgia.
The Pride Night ticket package, available at www.Braves.com/Pride, includes a game ticket, access to the pregame party, and a specially designed Braves Pride Tervis Tumbler. Each ticket from the Pride Night ticket package will also include a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found, an Atlanta-based organization with a mission to end homelessness for all LGBTQ youth by providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.
The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Malik Brown, Director of the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ Affairs for the City of Atlanta. Local Atlanta soul singer and producer Ari Lashell will perform the National Anthem.
